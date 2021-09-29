CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Former DOE exec landed school food contract with company he co-owned: prosecutors

By Vincent Barone
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

Eric Goldstein, who served as the DOE’s CEO in the Office of School Support, illegally landed a food vending contract for his own company Somma Foods.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Education
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
1010WINS

FBI raids NYPD union headquarters, union president's home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The FBI raided the Sergeants Benevolent Association’s headquarters in Manhattan and the SBA president's home on Long Island on Tuesday, but no one was arrested, according to reports. An FBI spokeswoman told the Daily News the bureau was “carrying out a law enforcement action in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

GABBY PETITO: Her parents believe 'coward' Brian Laundrie is alive, his sister urges him to 'come forward'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Gabby Petito’s parents sat down with Dr. Phil in a new interview, saying they believe “coward” Brian Laundrie is alive, three weeks after he was last seen on Sept. 14. As the manhunt for Laundrie continues, his sister Cassie said she doesn't know where her 23-year-old brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Food#Doe#Fbi#Federal Prosecutors#School Bus#Somma Foods#Schoolfood#Iler Turley#Nyc Doe
1010WINS

GABBY PETITO: Brian Laundrie flew back to FL after Utah fight, Petito family speaks out in Dr. Phil interview

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
1010WINS

Rikers Island detainees denied basic medical care: lawsuit

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Rikers Island detainees are struggling without access to basic medical care, The Legal Aid Society claims in a new lawsuit filed in the Bronx Monday. The litigation aims to force the Department of Corrections to provide health care to detainees or have those being kept in Rikers with serious medical conditions released from the facility. The lawsuit comes as Rikers Island grapples with a dire safety crisis, reporting that 12 detainees have died so far this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy