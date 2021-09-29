Former DOE exec landed school food contract with company he co-owned: prosecutors

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO