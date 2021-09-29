Saints of Newark: Not Yet Made
Let’s take a moment to remember why The Sopranos was such ground-breaking television in its time. It threw down a marker for HBO as a cable network that could produce shows that the broadcast networks couldn’t. Much more than that, it was a TV drama whose main character was a bad man by most metrics, yet held fascinating contradictions as a suburban dad in a fuzzy bathrobe who also happened to be a genius-level strategic thinker, navigating the hazards of his profession with his skill at manipulating everyone around him (except, of course, that mother of his). Now comes the big-screen prequel entitled The Many Saints of Newark, and while it flashes some potential for an expanded Sopranos universe, it’s mostly a pale copy of the TV show.www.fwweekly.com
