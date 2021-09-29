Nestled on 33 wooded acres in the beautiful hill country, the Austin Waldorf School is celebrating 40 years of educational excellence, Pre-K through 12th grade. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed to meet each stage of a student’s development from early childhood, through adolescence, and into young adulthood. The programs demonstrate a commitment to providing an experiential, three dimensional, engaging educational experience. We strongly believe that students need to be active participants in their education. Education should not be a spectator sport.