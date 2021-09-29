Eckerd’s housing shortage unsettles upperclassmen
On Apr. 30, the Eckerd College Housing Office sent an email to all students saying the ongoing need to reserve rooms for quarantine cases and the high volume of students needing on-campus housing “suggests that our available housing inventory will not be sufficient to meet student demand.” On May 19, another email stated there would be a $1,000 grant for the first 75 students who signed an agreement to live off campus by Monday, June 7.www.theonlinecurrent.com
