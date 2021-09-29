CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eckerd’s housing shortage unsettles upperclassmen

By Kelli Martin, Editor-in-Chief
Cover picture for the articleOn Apr. 30, the Eckerd College Housing Office sent an email to all students saying the ongoing need to reserve rooms for quarantine cases and the high volume of students needing on-campus housing “suggests that our available housing inventory will not be sufficient to meet student demand.” On May 19, another email stated there would be a $1,000 grant for the first 75 students who signed an agreement to live off campus by Monday, June 7.

theonlinecurrent.com

Eckerd's revised COVID-19 protocols move community forward

When COVID-19 was first discussed around campus, the world was filled with uncertainty about what to do. This uncertainty spread throughout Eckerd, and after a long hiatus from in-person classes, the 2020 fall semester began with new rules and regulations. These changes included a new protocol for testing for COVID-19 and a way to track close contacts.
Eckerd senior wins national environmental activism award

Alexandria “Alex” Gordon talked herself out of applying for the Earth Island Institute’s Brower Youth Awards her junior year because past winners’ achievements seemed so intimidating. Even though her advocacy work with the Florida Public Interest Research Group Students and the Post Landfill Action Network led Eckerd College to become...
