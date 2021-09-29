Blodgett: 'Nothing' is Biden’s false claim
In late September, President Biden proved he’s either not playing with a full deck, or he and his advisors think that their employers aren’t. When asked about his proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, he said it will cost “nothing.” This lie astonished even his staunchest supporters. Apparently, once something is paid for, it’s free – right? While Biden may actually believe such fakery, his aides know better. However, why did White House deputy press secretary Andy Bates the repeat Biden’s claim, and White House chief of staff Ron Klain state in a tweet that, “Building back better is going to cost ZERO dollars?”globegazette.com
