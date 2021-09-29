Asotin Co. to pay $100K to woman who alleged sexual harassment by judge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...

