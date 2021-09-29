Asotin Co. to pay $100K to woman who alleged sexual harassment by judge
News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office — Eastern District of Washington. SPOKANE – The United States Department of Justice has filed a complaint against Asotin County, Washington, alleging that the county discriminated against a female deputy clerk on the basis of sex in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII is a federal statute that prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion. The DOJ and Asotin County also filed a joint notice of settlement informing the court that they plan to submit a proposed consent decree that, if approved and entered by the court, would resolve the DOJ’s complaint.elkhornmediagroup.com
