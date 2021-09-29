CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Mexico returns Haitian migrants on flight to Haiti

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PhVc_0cCGHXKZ00

Mexico began flying Haitian migrants back to their homeland Wednesday, sending 70 people to Port au Prince.

The first flight took off from the Villahermosa airport in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco with 41 men, 16 women and 13 minors aboard. The United States is also returning migrants on flights to the Haitian capital.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately respond to questions about when more flights were planned. But it referred to those on Wednesday's flight as “the first group," suggesting it was the start of a process to handle thousands of Haitian migrants who streamed to the U.S. border this month.

Thousands more are stuck in the southern city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, waiting to have their asylum or refugee claims processed by Mexican officials.

“Authorities from the Interior and Foreign Relations Departments agreed with representatives of the Republic of Haiti to start the assisted voluntary return of migrants in Mexico to their homeland,” the institute said in a statement.

The institute said the returns were voluntary, and that the Haitians had been living in Tabasco and central Mexico. That suggests they were not among those who had gone to the U.S. border this month, nor the thousands stuck in Tapachula.

A Mexican official said last week that the plan was to first remove Haitians who were already in detention centers and had not requested protective status.

On Friday, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, “We don’t want Mexico to be a migrant camp; we want the problem to be addressed fully.”

On Tuesday, Mexican officials opened a mammoth reception center outside a soccer stadium in Tapachula in a bid to ease a backlog in Mexico’s asylum system and the resulting frustrations that drove thousands of applicants to head toward the U.S.

The site outside Tapachula’s Olympic Stadium can handle as many as 2,000 people daily. Previously, huge crowds had packed the streets around the commission’s downtown offices in Tapachula, jostling for position.

In early September, groups of hundreds of migrants set out walking from Tapachula, in many cases fed up with waiting for the overburdened asylum system to process their cases. Each time, Mexican authorities broke up the groups.

More recently, some 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants appeared at the Mexico-U.S. border. Some of them also had open asylum cases in Mexico but had grown tired of waiting. U.S. authorities spent a week clearing that camp in Del Rio Texas, deporting some directly to Haiti and releasing others into the United States with the expectation they would appear before immigration officials at a later date.

Some of those migrants who were detained by Mexican authorities in Ciudad Acuña were shipped back south to Tapachula.

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Approaching Surge Of 60,000 Haitian Migrants Could Overwhelm Border, Texas Officials Say

Around 60,000 Haitian migrants could overwhelm border officials in Texas, state leadership said, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday. Texas law enforcement officials are reportedly preparing for over 60,000 migrants to attempt to illegally enter the U.S., according to the Washington Examiner. Thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials were sent to assist immigration authorities at the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze told the Examiner.
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties

By Karen Musalo, University of California, Hastings The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22, 2021, over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the U.S. in search of […] The post Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican People#Guatemalan#Interior#Haitians
The Associated Press

Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap

AGUA FRIA, Panama (AP) — In an isolated cemetery in Panama’s Darien province, migrants who die crossing the most treacherous segment of their journey toward the United States are buried with a plasticized card containing what little information is available about them in case one day someone comes looking. On...
AMERICAS
NBC News

Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico

SANTIAGO — Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. The transnational group orchestrated a complex, cross-border network that smuggled an estimated 1,000 Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
University of Denver Clarion

Migrant crisis shakes the city of Del Rio

The ongoing migrant crisis is becoming more prominent and it is time the U.S. government begins to administer policies to assist such migrants. The situation has gotten worse in Texas as more than 14,000 Haitian migrants huddled under the Del Rio International Bridge awaiting processing by border authorities. Among them...
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
KBTX.com

Roughly 4,000 Haitian migrants at southern border have been deported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a week since the area at the southern border near Del Rio where more than 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants arrived hoping to get into the U.S. has been completely cleared. Texas A&M immigration and southern border expert Aileen Teague joined First News at Four...
IMMIGRATION
El Paso Times

Hopeful Haitians denied at US-Mexico border

On a Friday evening in mid-September, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it was immediately closing the Del Rio, Texas, Port of Entry. At that moment, the spotlight was focused directly on about 15,000 migrants, nearly all Haitians, sheltering under the international bridge just north of the Rio Grande.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy