Seahawks Roster Moves: Gerald Everett to reserve/COVID-19 list, Dorsett signed

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks placed tight end Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting in doubt his availability for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle went through the entire 2020 season without a positive COVID case among its players. The Seahawks had a few players land on the COVID list as close contacts, but Everett’s is the first confirmed positive test of a player.

