Pre-Gamin’: Blackhawks vs Red Wings (7:30 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

We’ve waited long enough for Chicago Blackhawks hockey to be back and tonight, it kind of is. The Blackhawks take on the rival Detroit Red Wings in the first game of the 2021-22 preseason for Chicago. This is the first of two meetings with the Red Wings in the preseason, and one of only four times in the preseason and regular season combined that the teams will meet after playing in the same division last season. While it will be the first action in a few months for most of the Blackhawks in the lineup tonight, it is the first game in over a full calendar year for Chicago’s returning Captain, Jonathan Toews.