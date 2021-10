Granit Xhaka will miss three months with the knee injury he sustained against Tottenham. The club announced that the Swiss midfielder suffered a “significant injury” to his medial collateral ligament but that he would not need surgery. Initially, there were reports that he might miss 6 to 8 weeks but that a further visit to a specialist was pending. Unfortunately, that specialist visit determined the injury was more significant than initially thought.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO