Treasure trove of retro games found in abandoned house worth £74,000

Today, Xbox and Rockstar Energy Drink unveiled five exclusive collector’s edition cans featuring original Master Chief designs brought to life by five unique artists. The cans feature fan-favorite Rockstar Energy Drink flavors: Original, Sugar Free, Fruit Punch, Silver Ice, and, for a limited time in the U.S., Blackberry Goji. Starting October 1 and through the lead up to Halo Infinite launch on December 8, each of these limited-edition artist-series cans will offer fans in the United States and Canada a chance to unlock exclusive in-game content and win daily prizes ranging from copies of Halo Infinite to an Xbox Series X bundle. In the US there will also be a very special Master Chief-inspired Grand Prize, which will be awarded once the sweepstakes conclude at the end of December.
