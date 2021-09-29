Treasure trove of retro games found in abandoned house worth £74,000

Over the course of the 40+ years that video games have existed they have changed a lot. From the incredibly basic games such as Pong to the highly detailed and expansive open-world titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 that we see today. We have also seen many trends come and go, some of them were better than others and some we’re more than happy to never have to deal with again. Before the 2000s, video games were a lot different than they are now, largely due to hardware limitations and internet speeds, with some saying it was a much better era for video games. But, why is that? Let’s find out. Here are seven reasons why retro games are awesome.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO