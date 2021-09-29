USDA extends CalFresh hot foods benefits for Mendocino and other California counties impacted by wildfires
MENDOCINO Co., 9/29/21 — Residents living in nine California counties that have been impacted by wildfires and who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/CalFresh benefits can currently use those to purchase hot foods, and that program has now been extended through October 28, 2021. That includes Mendocino County, as well as Tehama, Trinity, Butte, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, and Siskiyou counties.mendovoice.com
