San Diego, CA

Gisele Bonitz: How One Grain of Salt Becomes a Mountain

By TSDF
sdfoundation.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a little girl, TSDF Board of Governors Member Gisele Bonitz, born in Panama and raised in Nicaragua, first learned the importance of giving back from her parents. She recalls handing out flyers to inform residents that a doctor was going to be in town at one of the pharmacies her parents owned in a significantly under-resourced area. What stood out to Gisele most about this was the fact that her parents not only paid for the doctor but also ensured everyone in the long waiting line had access to medication.

www.sdfoundation.org

