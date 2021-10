Given the long history of the NFL, it’s hard to have a play with little precedent. But that happened on Sunday during the Dolphins’ loss to the Raiders. Miami was backed up to its own 1-yard line at the end of the first quarter when quarterback Jacoby Brissett elected to throw behind the line of scrimmage to receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle caught the pass in his own end zone with no one in sight to block for him. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward immediately dropped him behind the goal line for a safety.

