Salado, TX

Lady Eagles sweep Taylor Lady Ducks

By Tim Fleischer
saladovillagevoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalado Varsity Lady Eagles jumped out on the Lady Ducks of Taylor Sept. 24 and never let up as they cruised to a straight sets victory with scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-23. It was a welcome sight for the Red Posse to see the return of captain and four-year letter, Lainey Taylor, but it was Sophomore OH Reese Rich that would lead the Lady Eagles. Rich was a problem for the Lady Ducks all afternoon as she enjoyed 12 kills and an ace.

Salado, TX
