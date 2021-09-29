Washington man whose body was found along a remote lake in Yellowstone died of exposure
Authorities have confirmed that a Washington man whose body was recovered from the shore of a remote lake in Yellowstone National Park earlier in September died from exposure. An autopsy determined that 67-year-old Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, died from hypothermia, park officials revealed Wednesday. Search and rescue crews found O’Neill’s body along the eastern shore of Shoshone Lake on Sept. 20.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
