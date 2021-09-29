CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox boss Phil Spencer says console shortages will continue into 2022

By Jordan Gerblick
Xbox boss Phil Spencer now says to expect Xbox Series X/S console shortages to continue through the rest of 2021 and into 2022. In an interview with TheWrap (thanks VGC), Spencer says it isn't just the global chip shortage that's making it hard to keep retailers stocked with enough Xbox Series X and S consoles to keep up with demand.

