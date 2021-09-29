What Makes New Districts “Fair?”

As the Kansas Legislature reconvenes, it will tackle the once-a-decade task of redrawing the state’s political boundaries — a process known as reapportionment. It is among lawmakers’ most weighty duties — with wide-reaching and long-lasting effects. It determines the makeup of the Legislature for the next 10 years. It can secure or divide communities, and reapportionment determines who votes for whom in every Kansas election. It’s the one act that should be carried out selflessly, in the spirit of service to our communities. Yet no single duty is more tainted with unadulterated power and self-interest than the task of redistricting.

