What Makes New Districts “Fair?”

virginiapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Redistricting Commission considered maps for the House of Delegates Wednesday. And the question of “political fairness” is likely to continue to arise, both because of legal requirements on the commission and politics. Jahd Khalil reports.

Door County Pulse

PODCAST: Door County Maps New Districts. What Does That Mean for Voters?

In August, the U.S. Census Bureau released the data necessary for state and local governments to redraw the political-district maps that will be in place for the next 10 years. While state lawmakers wrangle new district lines into place for the state’s 99 Assembly seats, 33 Senate seats and eight congressional districts, counties map out their own districts.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

NEW SUPERVISOR SELECTED FOR DISTRICT 9

Door County – The Door County Board of Supervisors has filled its District 9 seat. Rodney Beardsley is an electrical engineer who moved from his home near Denver about six years ago to take a job with Hatco. He lives in Sturgeon Bay with his wife and two school-aged children and has never held office.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
Valdosta Daily Times

virginiapublicradio.org

Incumbency Returns to Redistricting Debate, Again

Virginia’s Redistricting Commission continues to make compromises on its own criteria as an October 10th deadline quickly approaches. Incumbency, a familiar and unpopular issue, is resurfacing. Jahd Khalil reports.
POLITICS
Kansas City Star

Drawing fair legislative districts is crucial. This Kansas GOP leader once knew that

As the Kansas Legislature reconvenes, it will tackle the once-a-decade task of redrawing the state’s political boundaries — a process known as reapportionment. It is among lawmakers’ most weighty duties — with wide-reaching and long-lasting effects. It determines the makeup of the Legislature for the next 10 years. It can secure or divide communities, and reapportionment determines who votes for whom in every Kansas election. It’s the one act that should be carried out selflessly, in the spirit of service to our communities. Yet no single duty is more tainted with unadulterated power and self-interest than the task of redistricting.
KANSAS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Springfield News Sun

Ohio lawmakers miss deadline to draw new congressional districts. What’s next?

State lawmakers missed the first deadline to redraw Ohio’s congressional district maps on Thursday, having held no hearings on any proposals. Republicans haven’t released any redistricting proposals. Democrats and two independent but frequently allied groups have made their map proposals public. All three would create seven districts that lean Democratic...
OHIO STATE
wfxg.com

foxsanantonio.com

Oregon City News

virginiapublicradio.org

Va. News: Connecting With City Government And Free Community College

Interacting with city government will soon be less challenging for non-English speakers in one city. And virtually every student currently enrolled in schools in Martinsville and Henry County will have a chance to attend community college at no cost. These have been among the most read stories over the past...
VIRGINIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Health Department responds to ‘bullying’ accusation, says lawmaker took information out of context

“The letter in question has been used since the beginning of the pandemic — nearly 20 months — and is sent to close contacts — or their parent [or] guardian with quarantine instructions only in situations where the individual is uncooperative and refuses to quarantine." The post Health Department responds to ‘bullying’ accusation, says lawmaker took information out of context appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
POLITICS
dailycitizen.news

Fair Districts: Redistricting proposal should show more majority-minority districts

ATLANTA — As legislators prepare for redistricting in Georgia, nonpartisan redistricting groups expect to see increased representation of majority-minority districts as the partisan gap has narrowed since the last redistricting cycle 10 years ago. Fair Districts GA and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project analyzed 2020 Census data, redistricting maps and election...
ATLANTA, GA

