What Makes New Districts “Fair?”

Newly approved regulation offers developers added returns upon investing in unincorporated areas.Clackamas County commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 6, unanimously approved new incentives for multifamily developers to build affordable housing units in unincorporated areas. Approval of the land-use amendment is an early milestone in the county's Land Use Housing Strategies project, calling for 10 strategies to support housing development in urban unincorporated Clackamas County. The newly approved amendment, which entitles developers to increased height and capacity in exchange for building affordable housing, was one of three amendments considered by the board on Wednesday at the suggestion of the Housing Affordability and...
