Last year was the first year Kathy and Steve Christenson grew a crop of pumpkins on their acreage. “Because of COVID, we just put the pumpkins on a trailer and let people come and take what they wanted,” Kathy said. “We had a little can out there for them to put the money in if they wanted to. We kept the money.”

DOW CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO