Stanford, CA

Stanford Department of Public Safety releases 2020 Clery Act crime statistics

By Kathleen J. Sullivan
stanford.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stanford Department of Public Safety has published campus crime statistics for 2020 on its website as a part of the annual Safety, Security and Fire Report. The Stanford University Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday posted statistics about campus crimes reported in 2020, including burglaries, aggravated assaults, robberies, vehicle thefts and sexual offenses, in compliance with federal law.

news.stanford.edu

