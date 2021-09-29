Stanford exoskeleton research demonstrates the importance of training

New research shows that the benefits people could reap from exoskeletons rely heavily on having time to train with the device. Exoskeleton devices work, researchers say, for a variety of uses such as speeding up our walking or making running easier. Yet they don’t know what exactly makes exoskeletons effective. What is the benefit of customization, for example? And how much does simply getting used to the exoskeleton matter? Researchers in the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory at Stanford University examined these questions and found that training plays a remarkably significant role in how well exoskeletons provide assistance.