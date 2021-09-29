TU Soccer Remains Undefeated With Last-Second Goal In Double OT

The Gunnison High School (GHS) football team continued their winning ways on Saturday, defeating the Dove Creek Bulldogs 24-14 to remain undefeated on the season. The Bulldogs tried to steal a possession to start the game attempting an onside kick, which backfired and resulted in Sam Buckhanan recovering it and running 65 yards. Two plays later Buckhanan got into the endzone to give the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead. Dove Creek took the lead in the second quarter, scoring on a one yard rushing touchdown, then managing to convert the two point conversion. Before the second quarter came to a close, GHS responded on a Rocky Marchitelli four yard passing touchdown to Michael Riser. Instead of kicking the extra point the Cowboys decided to go for two, which paid off as Caleb Vincent caught the pass and gave GHS a 15-8 lead at halftime. After things quieted down in the third quarter, both teams managed to put points up in the fourth. The Bulldogs scored on a 53-yard passing touchdown, while Jose Sanchez drilled a 37-yard field goal and Buckhanan scored for the second time in the game to seal the victory. The Cowboys will be back on the field tomorrow, taking on Olathe on the road at 7 p.m.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO