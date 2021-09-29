CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Cole Reacts To Kevin Owens’ Recent Mount Rushmore Tweet

By Ryan Clark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens sent out a tweet where he revealed his “Mount Rushmore” of wrestling and jokingly mentioned The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. For those unaware, Owens was part of a stable with the Bucks and Cole that were known as Mount Rushmore in PWG. Owens has since deleted his tweet.

Adam Cole On If Kevin Owens Is Going To Leave WWE And Join AEW

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of WWE stars jump ship from WWE to AEW, and in recent weeks big names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have joined the company. Kevin Owens got the wrestling world talking recently when he posted a now...
Adam Cole Comments On Kevin Owens Possibly Signing With AEW

AEW star Adam Cole joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about his recent move from WWE NXT to AEW. One factor that played a part was the opportunity for Cole to work alongside his girlfriend, AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker DMD. After working for separate companies for several years, Cole never wants to go back to that again.
Riddick Moss Returns, Attacks Kevin Owens on WWE Smackdown

Riddick Moss is back on WWE TV, returning on Smackdown to ally with Happy Corbin against Kevin Owens. Friday’s show saw Happy Corbin debut his new talk show Happy Talk, which brought Kevins Owens out looking for revenge from last week’s attack. Before Owens could get to the ring, Moss came out in a hood and attacked him.
Kevin Owens Reacts To Rumors About Him Being Unhappy In WWE

Kevin Owens has been a part of the WWE roster for years now, but recently it’s been rumored that he could be looking to part ways with the company. The former Universal Champion got fans talking a few weeks ago when he posted a new deleted tweet which seemingly teased a reunion of the Mount Rushmore stable with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Owens also got people talking when he changed the location of his Twitter bio to read “Almost there.”
Kevin Owens Agrees With Interesting Opinion About His Unhappiness In WWE

Kevin Owens’ WWE contract is running out in January, 2022. Some fans have concocted a narrative that he is unhappy in WWE. Owens sending out a vague AEW tease kind of helped matters a bit. One fan tweeted out to say, “When you create a narrative you’ll see it everywhere...
Sonya Deville Talks About Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and discussed why she and Naomi have been at odds with each other in recent weeks. She said,. “Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that she deserves an opportunity at the top and I disagree. First of all, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m thrilled to see her. I don’t like phoning it in, I’m from Jersey. We keep it real up here. You really want to know why? I’m gonna be dead serious. I’m not going to hold back anymore. I told you earlier what I like in my talent. I like that burning fire, that passion that like, ‘I don’t want to be here, I need to be here.’ When I see Naomi, she has an amazing entrance, her shoes glow in the dark. It’s all great. But beyond that when I’m looking in her eyes here — I was a fighter for six years. When I’m looking in her eyes, I don’t see it. Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’ve been here for six years and I run both brands, what would I be jealous about? I’m a WWE official, I have no intention of giving up my partner and switching positions here. I am no longer a competitor. I run both brands.”
