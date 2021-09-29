CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Hunt Antagonizes Dana White After Lawsuit Revival

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Hunt and UFC president Dana White have had their differences, and the feud will continue after the heavyweight’s lawsuit has been revived in the courtroom. The “Super Samoan” has been fighting inside the court and outside the Octagon for years now. In 2019, the court dismissed Hunt’s claims against the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight alleges that the company, and Dana White had knowledge of Brock Lesnar’s use of performance-enhancing drugs.

