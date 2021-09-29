Catching up with Michigan State football OL target Dylan Senda

Even in season, Michigan State’s coaching staff is very active in the recruiting world. The staff lives by a motto, “recruit every day,” and it is certainly the truth.

Just yesterday, Michigan State got their 2023 recruiting class started, earning the commitment of TE Brennan Parachek.

Another top prospect in 2023 is Dylan Senda, an offensive lineman from Dearborn, Michigan. Senda attends Divine Child High School, dominating the line of scrimmage.

Currently, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Senda ranks as the No. 331 overall player in the nation and the No. 8 player in the state of Michigan.

Senda is a major priority to the staff, and is someone Spartan fans need to keep their eyes on as the 2023 recruiting cycle unfolds.

SpartansWire had a conversation with Senda, talking about how his recruitment has gone to this point:

Who is Senda as a player?

Senda is a mauler on the offensive line and his film shows it. He shows a great mixture of athleticism and physicality.

When asking Senda what type of player he feels like he is, he had a response that was expected but will also be welcoming news for Spartan fans.

“I am an athletic big man that is fundamentally sound and has the versatility to play C, G, or Tackle,” Senda explained.

In a follow-up, Senda explained what position he feels like he would succeed in at the next level. It is an answer I think any coach would absolutely love to hear.

“I feel where ever they need me I will work, train, and study as hard as I can to make an impact and help the team,” Senda said.

MSU interest level

Obviously, being a home-state kid, Senda is very high on the Michigan State coaching staff’s radar. The Spartans as well as the Wolverines are expected to be in play for Senda. Senda showed that he holds the Spartans in high regard.

When asked who he is in most contact with at Michigan State, his answer comes as expected.

“Coach Tucker and Coach Kap (MSU OL coach Chris Kapilovic),” Senda said.

Michigan State is also a program on the rise, with a new sense of fire and momentum. When talking about the rebuild and the Spartans under the direction of Coach Tucker, Senda feels like Michigan State is going to be relevant again sooner rather than later.

“He (Coach Tucker) is finding the right players based on his style of play and the momentum will keep building up as they win games,” Senda said.

Senda made sure to express his interest in Michigan State and the coaching staff.

“They are a school I am strongly considering and feel I have a great relationship with the staff.”

Main competition for MSU

Senda’s film speaks for itself, and another thing going for him is attending a school like Divine Child, which is known for producing quality collegiate athletes.

A lot of schools have Senda on their radar, and his recruitment is going to be very star-studded. Senda talked about some of the schools, aside from MSU, he is in the most contact with.

“I do weekly calls with MSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan, Penn State, WVU and several more have reached out,” Senda explained.

Senda has taken gameday visits to Northwestern and Penn State thus far in the 2021 season.

Decision timeline

Every player is different when it comes to decision timelines, boiling down to when a recruit feels most comfortable with a school and coaching staff.

Senda is no different, and explained where he is at with a decision timeframe.

“I don’t have a timeframe right now but will commit to a school when I am 100% comfortable across the board after weighing my options.”

Takeaways

Senda is someone Michigan State fans should really covet in the 2023 recruiting class. He has the ability to move all along the offensive line and has the drive to compete and to excel at any position he ends up playing.

To me, Senda easily compares to current Spartan offensive lineman, and former 4-star recruit, Kevin Jarvis. Jarvis has played both tackle and both guard positions throughout his time at MSU. Senda’s versatility on the line and athleticism to play anywhere is very comparable to what Jarvis has brought to MSU.

Senda will continue to be a top priority to Michigan State and will be a fun recruitment to watch.