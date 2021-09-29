Reece Waddell: A humble thank-you and a heartfelt goodbye

Buy Now Denton Record-Chronicle high school sportswriter Reece Waddell interviews Liberty Christian football coach Jason Witten after a game Sept. 10 in Argyle. Jeff Woo/DRC

I don’t really know where to begin with this column, which I suppose is a bit ironic since I’ve spent the last five years writing 24/7.

So, with that in mind, I’m going to do what I was taught like the second day of college — don’t bury the lead.

As some of you know by now, effective Friday, I will be resigning as the Denton Record-Chronicle’s high school sportswriter to pursue another opportunity.

All right. With that part out of the way, I want to do my best to explain my decision, and more importantly, thank all the people who made the last few years possible.

I won’t bore you with all the details about my job change, but what I do want everyone to know is this: I have loved my job as a high school sportswriter.

My love for athletics and storytelling runs deep. It has been an absolute privilege to get to cover high school sports as my full-time job for the past five years. As the son of a coach, sports are in my blood.

But while being a high school sportswriter has been a blessing, it has also been undeniably grueling.

The hours are long. Two or three nights out of the week for 10 months out of the year, I’m away or on the road. About a month ago, I took to social media to thank my wife, Emily, for holding down the fort all the times I am gone.

The truth is, Emily would continue to do that because she’s incredible — but I don’t want her to have to. We both want to start a family sometime in the future, and I don’t want to miss a moment with my wife and kids.

Family is precious to me, and so is time. I learned this lesson at a young age. My mom died of breast cancer when I was 5 and my dad died of a heart attack four years later just before I turned 9.

I knew what I was getting into when I started this profession five years ago, but I also knew there would likely be a time for me to step away. That time is now.

But this was not an easy decision by any means.

People get into their professions for a number of reasons.

For a sportswriter, it’s usually a love for athletics, a passion for storytelling, or a combination of the two.

I knew for the longest time that I possessed both of those traits. I’ve always loved sports, and after going to college for journalism, I realized that I could write halfway decently.

I remember thinking to myself years ago that fusing those two traits together would make for the perfect sportswriter.

The only problem was I was leaving out a key ingredient.

A love for athletics and writing will only take you so far in this business.

What you need to truly be successful is people. And the relationships you build with these people are what makes or breaks not only a journalist or sportswriter — it is what makes or breaks a person.

The phrase I often tell people is my job is 95% relationships and 5% writing.

And that fact is what has made this one of the hardest weeks of my life.

Leaving this job was a decision I agonized over for quite some time, almost exclusively because of the relationships I’ve built with so many coaches, athletes, parents and colleagues from around the area.

It’s hard to leave a job you love. It’s even harder to leave the people you have grown to care deeply about.

I have prided myself on being a fair journalist — one who tries to always be impartial.

But I’d be lying if I told you I was a robot void of emotion. Part of being a good journalist — or even a good human, for that matter — is the ability to connect with people. With those connections comes invaluable relationships.

I mentioned earlier about the two reasons most sportswriters get into this profession — love for athletics and passion for storytelling.

Over the last two-and-a-half years at the DRC, there was a third reason that quickly made me realize why I was doing this.

It was the ability to give others a platform to share their stories.

I have met with several coaches this week as I wrap up my final few days on the job, and just about all of them have said something along the lines of, “Thank you for everything you have done for our program.”

To me, that is the highest compliment I could ever receive. Because at the end of the day, coaches and athletes are why I did what I did.

They are the reason I would drop everything to write a commitment story on a weekend. They are the reason I wouldn’t mind getting home past midnight to cover a game.

I was giving their teams and programs a platform to share their stories. While I love sports and I love storytelling, this was the reason I got out of bed in the morning. More than anything, I wanted to make sure their stories were told.

And, ultimately, I believe that is why the Record-Chronicle has had an incredibly long history of tremendous high school sportswriters. I had some big shoes to fill following the departure of my friend Brady Keane, but even before him, there were so many amazing high school sportswriters to grace Denton it’s hard to keep count.

I tried my best every day to continue to uphold that standard of excellence, and none of it would have been possible without local coaches and athletes, my amazing colleagues and you — our readers.

There are too many people for me to thank in this column who have helped me the last few years at the DRC, but to Brady, Steve Gamel, Larry McBride, Brett Vito, Bronte Hermesmeyer, Layten Praytor and Matthew Brune, thank you all for your help and support. I couldn’t have done any of this without each of you.

To my friends in the newsroom: Jenna Duncan, Zaira Perez, Marshall Reid and Amber Gaudet — continue doing amazing work that Denton needs. Journalism, especially local journalism, is still absolutely crucial. Subscribe and read local.

To our editor Sean McCrory and our publisher Bill Patterson, thank you both for giving me a chance and hiring me over two years ago. I hope I have done the DRC proud.

To our photographer Jeff Woo, thank you for always being there for me. I could always count on you to get anything done on a moment’s notice. You are the epitome of a professional, and I’m going to miss our road trips and all the games we covered together.

Lastly to Steve — thank you for being more than just a trusted colleague, confidant and editor — thank you for being one of my best friends.

Finally, to my friends in Denton and to the coaches and athletes at Guyer, Ryan, Denton, Braswell, Argyle, Aubrey and everywhere in between — thank you for letting me tell your stories.

It has been an honor.