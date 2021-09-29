CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan hits the road to take on winless Frisco Centennial

By Steve Gamel Contributing Writer sgamel@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago
Buy Now Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Frisco Wakeland’s Alex Shirley (17) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Sept. 23. Jeff Woo/DRC

It’s been over a month since the Ryan Raiders last played a game beyond the friendly confines of C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. With that said, the Raiders have been known to be just as formidable on the road — routinely turning opponents’ stadiums into a home away from home.

That fact should serve Ryan well as it travels to Frisco’s David Kuykendall Stadium on Friday to face Frisco Centennial.

“I think [Frisco Centennial] is well-coached and plays hard. But again, it’s not about them,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “It’s about us. We have our own things to get better at on both sides of the ball.

“If we are the best version of ourselves, we have a chance to win this game and the ones that really matter in the end.”

Ryan (4-1, 3-0 District 5-5A) has not lost a regular-season road game since Oct. 31, 2014. Meanwhile, Centennial (0-4) just wants to win a game — regardless of where it’s played. The Titans won just four games in 2020 but were at least competitive in the majority of them. This year, they’re losing by an average margin of 24.8 points. That number may not seem too lopsided, but the scores have certainly been worse since district started.

Centennial lost to Frisco Wakeland 56-2 and then fell to The Colony, 24-3.

Things won’t be any easier against Ryan, which didn’t allow a touchdown in last week’s 27-3 win over Wakeland and has been exceptionally stingy against the running game. On the year, Ryan’s defense is giving up an average of 12.4 points and 70 rushing yards per game. That spells doom for a program like Centennial, which relies on a bruising running game courtesy of Harry Stewart. Stewart has piled up 390 rushing yards and is averaging 6.39 yards per carry despite only reaching the end zone three times (one rush, two pass).

Quarterback Tyler Rich has thrown for 462 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target is Brett Esckilden, who has caught 20 passes for 333 yards and two scores.

Ryan will counter with an offense that is still a work in progress in comparison to last year’s unit, which averaged close to 50 points per game and was a key piece to the team’s run to a Class 5A Division I state title. With that said, Ryan is still averaging a respectable 31.4 points per game. Running back Kalib Hicks is No. 3 in the area with 731 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Khalon Davis has thrown for 545 yards and four scores to just one interception.

At receiver, Jordyn Bailey leads all pass catchers with 21 catches for 241 yards and two scores.

“For as long as I can remember around here, we’ve managed to score a lot of points,” Henigan said. “Our identity is a bit different right now. It doesn’t always look pretty, but the result is still the same. There have been a lot of games won by running the football, being opportunistic in the passing game, taking care of the football and being sound in the kicking game. That’s who we are right now, and our job as players and coaches is to keep finding ways to be better.”

