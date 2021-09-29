First Presbyterian sponsors yard sale to benefit Haiti Children's Mission

CONCORD — An abundance of new and gently used treasures awaits you at First Presbyterian Church Concord’s third-ever yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Market for Mission at 65 Church St. NE will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., both in the Church Street courtyard and inside the adjacent Davis Hall. If it rains, the entire sale will be inside. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted. Masks will be required for both volunteers and shoppers.