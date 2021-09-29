Bridge Day canceled for second straight year
Bridge Day — a signature southern West Virginia event that attracts tens of thousands of celebrants to Fayette County — has been shelved for the second straight year. During a regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Bridge Day Commission voted unanimously to cancel Bridge Day 2021 following a motion to that effect by Rod Perdue of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and a second from Terry Ritterbush of the Town of Fayetteville.www.register-herald.com
