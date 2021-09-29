Del Taco Has Free Food Deals for 6 Days Leading up to National Taco Day
Food holidays tend to creep up on most people. That's largely because these are kind of faux holidays. You aren't getting the day off work, and no one is exchanging presents. For National Taco Day this year, Del Taco is providing some good reasons to remember the day. Instead of simply offering a deal on October 4 when the taco celebration takes place, it will offer deals for six straight days leading up to National Taco Day. The special offers will culminate on October 4 when you can grab a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with any purchase.www.thrillist.com
Comments / 3