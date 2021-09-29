Home For Sale: 3785 OLIVER DRIVE, North Pole, AK 99705 | CENTURY 21

Building Area: 1480 Sq. Ft. Welcome home! This extremely well-built 3-bedroom ranch house is located between Eielson AFB and Fairbanks and is only a short drive to town and Chena Lakes. The vaulted 9-foot ceilings and open floor plan make this home perfect for your family. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a second closet. You'll love the open-concept kitchen with its BRAND NEW appliances and pantry! Your new home features a separate laundry room, linen closet, plenty of storage, and a generator hookup in case of a power outage! The MASSIVE backyard has a 6-foot privacy fence and features a shed, dog kennel, veggie garden, and fire pit. Enjoy the mature raspberry bushes in the garden and surrounding the property during summer! If you're lucky, you may even find wild blueberries! Enjoy fishing in the public pond down the road. Relish all that Alaska has to offer as you fall asleep under the Northern Lights or watch the moose as they explore your front yard!--