Mean Green to depend on top recruits of recent years with Adaway, Shorter and Bush all sidelined
The first touchdown catch of Detraveon Brown’s career was a blip on the radar when it came to the outcome of North Texas’ game against UAB earlier this season. The Mean Green were already hopelessly behind the defending Conference USA champion when the freshman wide receiver found an opening near the back of the end zone and caught a 3-yard strike from Jace Ruder on fourth-and-goal.dentonrc.com
