Hershey Sues Cookie Department Alleging ‘Kisses’ Mark Dilution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trick-or-treaters will be knocking at your door soon, begging for candy. So what should you have in stock? Maryland’s Halloween candy of choice is Hershey’s Kisses, according to CandyStore.com’s annual look at top candies. Coming in second place is Reese’s Cups (last year’s winner) and in third, Hershey’s Mini Bars. While Kisses might be Maryland’s favorite, the chocolate morsels ranked seventh in the nation this year, beaten out by Reese’s Cups (first), Starburst and, shockingly, Hot Tamales. The candy website ranked the treats based on 14 years of bulk candy sales data. America plans to go big on Halloween this year after a muted 2020 Halloween in the shadow of the pandemic. Americans are expected to spend an all-time high of more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year, up from $2.41 billion in 2020, according to an annual National Retail Federation survey. The number is up 26% over 2020 and 10% over the previous all-time high.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO