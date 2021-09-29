CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hershey Sues Cookie Department Alleging ‘Kisses’ Mark Dilution

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hershey Co. hit The Cookie Department Inc. with a lawsuit in federal court in Pennsylvania, accusing the California ketogenic cookie company of using the recognizable conical configuration of the “Kisses” mark in its logo, packaging, website, and social media. The lawsuit comes several months after The Cookie Department sued...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Welch’s Buyers Urge Nod for $1.5 Million Grape Juice Label Deal

Welch’s grape juice buyers asked a California federal court to preliminarily approve a $1.5 million nationwide settlement in a consumer suit alleging the company falsely touted certain products as heart-healthy when they increased the risk of disease. Welch Foods Inc. also agreed to stop using phrases such as “helps support...
ECONOMY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Hey, those are our Kisses! Hershey Co. files trademark lawsuit against cookie maker

The Hershey Company is known for ferociously defending its trademarks, especially its iconic Kisses logo. It just launched another trademark infringement lawsuit in U.S. Middle District Court targeting a California firm it accuses of misappropriating the visage of its familiar and somewhat conical Kisses. The defendant in the case is...
CALIFORNIA, PA
Design Taxi

Hershey’s Counter-Sues Cookie Brand Over Logos Seemingly Cut From Same Mold

When people think of the Hershey Company, the first thing that comes to mind is Hershey’s Kisses. The foil-wrapped chocolate drops and their unique cone-like shape is iconic, along with the logo of the same silhouette. Recently, the brand filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against The Cookie Department Inc, alleging...
BUSINESS
Lancaster Online

Hershey Company sues California cookie maker, saying it’s violating Kisses trademark

A legal battle between The Hershey Co. and a California cookie maker heated up this week, this time over the trademark and shape of a Hershey’s Kiss. Hershey, the manufacturer of chocolate and other sugary snacks, sued The Cookie Department Inc. for allegedly copying the shape of its familiar Kisses chocolates. Hershey’s stated that the cookie maker is stealing its “well-known conical shape with an upwardly pointing tip” by using it on its products, packaging and marketing materials, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
bloomberglaw.com

NYC Sues Cannabis Merchandise Seller for Mimicking City Marks

New York City sued a clothing seller, accusing him of ripping off and tweaking several of the city’s trademarks and inserting cannabis references. Robert G. Lopez sells clothing, other merchandise, and marijuana accessories featuring city trademarks slightly altered to include “cannabis,” images of a marijuana leaf, or other references, the city told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Hershey Kisses Ranked As Maryland’s Top-Selling Halloween Candy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trick-or-treaters will be knocking at your door soon, begging for candy. So what should you have in stock? Maryland’s Halloween candy of choice is Hershey’s Kisses, according to CandyStore.com’s annual look at top candies. Coming in second place is Reese’s Cups (last year’s winner) and in third, Hershey’s Mini Bars. While Kisses might be Maryland’s favorite, the chocolate morsels ranked seventh in the nation this year, beaten out by Reese’s Cups (first), Starburst and, shockingly, Hot Tamales. The candy website ranked the treats based on 14 years of bulk candy sales data. America plans to go big on Halloween this year after a muted 2020 Halloween in the shadow of the pandemic. Americans are expected to spend an all-time high of more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year, up from $2.41 billion in 2020, according to an annual National Retail Federation survey. The number is up 26% over 2020 and 10% over the previous all-time high.    
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Kisses Mark Dilution#The Hershey Co#One Brands Llc
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
98.3 The KEY

5 Tips On How To Avoid Washington’s Plastic Bag Ban [LIST]

It's here and it's frustrating. Washington State's new plastic bag ban has got us all ripping our hair out. I was at Yoke's in Kennewick yesterday with my newly bought environmentally safe shopping bags. I bought each bag for $1.99 and plan to use them to avoid the 8 cent tax on using a single-use plastic bag at the checkout stand.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Companies to Pay $77 Million for Cleanup at California DDT Site

Four companies have agreed to pay $77.6 million to clean up contaminated water at two Superfund sites in Los Angeles County, one of which was formerly the nation’s largest manufacturing facility for the pesticide DDT. The approval of the three settlement agreements by the U.S. District Court for the Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Moderna Wants Fed. Cir. Help to Avoid Covid Vaccine Patent Suits

Moderna Inc. subsidiary ModernaTX will ask the Federal Circuit at oral arguments Thursday to invalidate two patents it says could make its Covid-19 vaccine vulnerable to infringement suits. The Patent Trial and Appeals Board upheld parts of Arbutus Biopharma Corp.'s U.S. Patent Nos. 9,364,435 and 8,058,069, on drug-delivery technology. Arbutus...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Pandora Papers’ Big Tax Reveal Is Hardly a Shock (1)

According to Greek mythology, Pandora was the first mortal woman in mythology. She was created by Zeus and blessed with gifts from the other Olympian gods. One of the gifts was a beautiful box filled with all of the evil in the world. The gods gave Pandora one piece of advice: Never open the box. But Pandora couldn’t help herself and did so anyway, releasing the collective horror.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Australian defamation review to examine Facebook liability

An Australian review of defamation laws will likely examine whether platforms such as Facebook should be liable for users' defamatory posts, the communications minister said on Wednesday.The High Court made a landmark ruling last month that media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages.Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the ruling did not touch on whether Facebook could also be held liable for defamation under Australian law.“What the case did not illuminate was the question of whether Facebook themselves are liable, and that is something I anticipate” would be examined by...
FACEBOOK

Comments / 0

Community Policy