Birth Announcements
A son, Maverick Thomas Sullivan, was born on September 27, 2021 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces, measuring 19.6 inches to Freanna Trombley and Matthew Sullivan of Westville. Maternal grandmother is Roseann Trombley of Chateaugay. Paternal grandparents are Cynthia Sullivan Bilow and Stacey Bilow of Malone, and Jay Sullivan of Malone. Maternal great grandparents are Reginald and Rhonda Trombley of Churubusco. Paternal great grandmother is Linda Sullivan of Malone.www.mymalonetelegram.com
