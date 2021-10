On this week’s episode of the ASOR Podcast, we take a look back at Liberty’s first loss of the season, falling to Syracuse 24-21 in the Carrier Dome on Friday night. Starting right guard Brendan Schlittler is our special guest this week. The Liberty Line is back with this week’s best picks and Kyle Rode is back with his men’s hoops update. This episode is sponsored by Young’s Sealcoating.