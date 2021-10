The Gates of Oblivion are closing soon. That is, if you're willing to adventure and face the dangers you’ll come across in the effort to close them again. If you are planning to take on the conclusion of the year-long story content for the Elder Scrolls Online, you can get started now. In fact, the ZeniMax team has released the Deadlands prologue to play through now free for all ESO players across platforms, regardless of whether you’ve preordered the DLC or not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO