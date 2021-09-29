How a passion for real estate led Sumeet Gupta to One Monument Square

Michael DiNapoli, owner of DiNapoli Opticians, has been honored by the New York State Society of Opticians as the Contact Lens Specialist of the Year in the State of New York. Mike has earned this award due to his work over forty years with designing and fitting specialty and hard to fit contact lenses to thousands of patients. Included are hundreds of patients who have been told that they cannot wear contact lenses due to a corneal condition have been successfully fitted with scleral lenses by Mike DiNapoli. Scleral lenses are specifically designed for therapeutic corneal conditions such as keratoconus, irregular corneas, corneal ectasia, and certain post-operative conditions. Since 1940 and three generations, DiNapoli Opticians has provided exceptional family vision care to the Capital Region. DiNapoli has four locations in the Capital Region : Stuyvesant Plaza , Delmar, Latham, and Clifton Park. The New York State Society of Opticians, Inc. (NYSSO), is a professional association formed in 1936 to provide New York State Licensed Ophthalmic Dispensers a means of effective communication and education. Approximately 1,200 New York State Licensed Ophthalmic Dispensers benefit from membership in NYSSO.

SOCIETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO