CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AP source: Jets S Maye sidelined 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emeyQ_0cCG0TE300
1 of 2

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye will be sidelined three to four weeks with an ankle injury, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The exact nature of the injury is uncertain, but it is believed Maye was hurt in the 26-0 loss at Denver on Sunday — although he played every snap on defense.

Maye was surprisingly listed on the Jets’ injury report Wednesday as having not practiced. The news came a few hours after coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters, but didn’t mention Maye’s injury.

NFL Network first reported the timeline for Maye’s injury. The person confirmed it to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced how long the safety will be sidelined.

Erik Burkhardt, Maye’s agent, curiously posted on Twitter the safety “Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline…” and added a handshake emoji.

Maye was given the franchise tag by the Jets during the offseason and the sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. He expressed disappointment over not getting a new deal, sitting out voluntary practices in the spring before showing up for mandatory minicamp in June and then training camp in July.

Maye is playing this season on the franchise tag amount of $10.6 million, and the Jets could choose to use the tag on him again next offseason if they don’t reach agreement on an extension — although that could further strain the relationship between the sides. Or the Jets, who are off to an 0-3 start under Saleh, could try to trade Maye before the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 2.

“I’ll play where I’m welcome,” Maye said in late-July. “I was drafted here. I’d love to be here.”

Maye was a second-round pick out of Florida in 2017 and has established himself as one of the most consistent performers at his position. He also stepped into a leadership role last season after Jamal Adams was traded to Seattle and was selected the Jets’ MVP by his teammates.

Maye is second to C.J. Mosley in tackles with 23 along with a sack, a quarterback hit and one pass defensed.

The injury to Maye leaves the Jets without their two projected starters at safety as they prepare to face Tennessee at home Sunday. Lamarcus Joyner was lost for the season in the opener with an elbow injury that required surgery.

Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson are the only other safeties on the active roster, although both Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman were cleared to return to practice Wednesday after stints on injured reserve. Davis has been recovering from a foot injury suffered late last season, while Neasman hurt a hamstring before the season opener. New York has three weeks to activate Davis and Neasman or they will revert to IR and be lost for the season.

Sheldrick Redwine, who played in the first two games, is also on the Jets’ practice squad.

The news on Maye added to what was already a tough day for injuries on the team. Wide receiver Jeff Smith has a concussion after he was in a car accident on his way to the team’s facility Wednesday morning. Smith is in the concussion protocol and appears unlikely to play Sunday against Tennessee.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

New York Jets: Marcus Maye’s agent attaches curious tweet to injury news

Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline… ud83eudd1d https://t.co/7AADZwgLAy. — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) September 29, 2021. A new year and new on-field management appear to have nonetheless begotten controversy in the New York Jets secondary. A tweet from Erik Burkhardt, the agent of Gang Green safety Marcus...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos have jumped out to a 2-0 record with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm and are atop the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos haven’t had much difficulty, either. They defeated the New York Giants by two scores in Week 1 and then beat the Jacksonville Jaguars by 10 in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets S Marcus Maye out 3-4 weeks (Report)

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is out for at least three weeks with an ankle injury. Maye, one of the longest-tenured Jets, is playing the 2021 season on a $10.6 million franchise tag. The Florida alum and 2017 draft pick is the latest...
NFL
chatsports.com

Marcus Maye’s injury may confirm his Jets tenure is concluding

Marcus Maye was already potentially in his final season as a Jet. The fifth-year safety wished for a long-term deal after the Jets franchise tagged him back in March. Both sides had until July 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET to come to fruition on a new contract. However, that date...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich on Marcus Maye’s injury: ‘It’s going to hurt missing him’

The Jets can’t afford many negative occurrences following an 0-3 start, but that’s exactly what they received earlier this week. Starting safety Marcus Maye is dealing with an ankle injury and will be out 3-4 weeks. With the team’s bye coming in Week 6, this means the fifth-year player could miss each of the next three games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Ankle Injury#American Football#Ap#Jets S Maye#Nfl Network#Twitter
UPI News

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye to miss 3-4 weeks due to sprained ankle

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The winless New York Jets are expected to be without star safety Marcus Maye for multiple weeks because of an ankle injury. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Maye -- the Jets' longest-tenured player and one of the team's best defenders -- will miss three to four weeks with a sprained ankle.
NFL
chatsports.com

Julio Jones Ruled out of Titans vs. Jets in Week 4 Because of Leg Injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters the team will also be without wideout A.J. Brown. Jones is one of the most decorated wideouts of his generation. He accumulated seven Pro Bowl...
NFL
JetsCountry

Robert Saleh Provides Update on Severity of Marcus Maye's Ankle Injury

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that veteran safety Marcus Maye was going to miss three-to-four weeks with an ankle injury, a huge blow to a banged up secondary. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh filled in some of the blanks regarding what exactly happened with Maye's ankle and just how serious the injury is.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets vs. Tennessee Titans, Week 4 inactives: Marcus Maye headlines group

Safety Marcus Maye and receiver Elijah Moore are the New York Jets’ most notable inactives for their Week 4 showdown against the Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS). They’re joined by running back La’Mical Perine, receiver Jeff Smith, cornerback Jason Pinnock, and defensive lineman Tim Ward. Jamison Crowder will make...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Marcus Maye’s injury absence could be short despite potential Jets drama

Marcus Maye’s ankle injury may only cost him two games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the starting safety could return for the Oct. 24 game against the Patriots following the bye week. “It was a little more than a sprained ankle. It’s not a traditional sprain and thankfully for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 4 injury report

The Tennessee Titans and New York Jets have both released their final injury report ahead of the Week 4 contest at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the release of the report, the Titans ruled out a total of six players, the most notable of which include wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, and punter Brett Kern.
NFL
CBS Atlanta

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

601K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy