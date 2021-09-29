CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Rises By 100 Points, Nasdaq In Red

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New York, NY) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising more than 100 points as the ten-year Treasury yield traded volatilely after climbing in recent days. It slowed today as it traded at one-and-a-half-percent, but eventually bounced back to a slightly higher level. Tech stocks got hit the hardest yesterday and did not rebound by much today. Apple rose by less than one-percent and Netflix jumped more than two-and-a-half percent, but Amazon shares saw a decline. At the closing bell, the Dow gained 90 points to 34-390. The S&P 500 grew by six points to 43-59. The Nasdaq dropped 34 points to 14-512.

