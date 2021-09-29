Zac Jones is not going to make sending him down easy for the New York Rangers
The preseason is still in its early stages, but defenseman Zac Jones is sending the New York Rangers a clear message. Sending me down won’t be an easy decision. Since Development Camp opened, the 20 year-old defenseman, who selected in the third round of the 2019 Draft has been stellar. The kid was excellent in the two rookie games against the Flyers. And in his first preseason contest, Jones picked up a beautiful assist on the power play in NY’s 3-2 win over Boston.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0