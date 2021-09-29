Zac Jones is not going to make sending him down easy for the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers need to make the playoffs this season. Mika Zibanejad has said it outright, others have hinted at it, fans have demanded it. It’s time to get back into the playoffs. In David Quinn and Jeff Gorton’s final year with the team, New York dealt with some ….. unique ….. obstacles such as Zibanejad being a ghost for the first half of the season, Artemi Panarin missing time due to a conflict with the Russian government, and Igor Shesterkin getting injured. Any time you have Keith Kinkaid playing valuable games, you’re in trouble.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO