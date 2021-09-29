CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Zac Jones is not going to make sending him down easy for the New York Rangers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preseason is still in its early stages, but defenseman Zac Jones is sending the New York Rangers a clear message. Sending me down won’t be an easy decision. Since Development Camp opened, the 20 year-old defenseman, who selected in the third round of the 2019 Draft has been stellar. The kid was excellent in the two rookie games against the Flyers. And in his first preseason contest, Jones picked up a beautiful assist on the power play in NY’s 3-2 win over Boston.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

New York Rangers to wear No. 7 patch to honor Rod Gilbert

NEW YORK -- The Rangers will honor late Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert this season by wearing a patch featuring his No. 7 on their jerseys, the team announced Thursday. Players will also wear white "Gilbert" jerseys as warm-ups before their home opener at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14. The jerseys will be signed and auctioned off for charity.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Carvel
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Anthony Bitetto
Person
Nils Lundkvist
chatsports.com

New York Rangers 2021 preseason schedule

We are in the final days of September. All hockey fans know what that means. The New York Rangers will beginning their preseason very shortly and are less than three weeks away from their season opener against the Washington Capitals. The Rangers are set to play six preseason games before...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers training camp roster released

Training camps are opening around the National Hockey League this week, and the New York Rangers come out of an intriguing offseason with new nameplates on the doors of GM and head coach. Gerard Gallant takes over a talented roster with high hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup this season....
NHL
FanSided

New York Rangers forgotten players A-Z: The D’s

In our last piece of the forgotten New York Rangers series, we looked at a handful of players with last names that start with C. Now, it’s time to focus our attention on the D’s. This list certainly has some interesting players on it. First, we will be taking a...
NHL
chatsports.com

Get to know New York Rangers prospect defenseman Hank Kempf

When the Rangers drafted their final player of the 2021 draft, I noticed it was used on another kid named Hank. The last Hank to be drafted in the 7th round had a pretty good career. It felt even more fitting with the other Lundqvist announcing his retirement weeks later.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The New York Rangers#The 2019 Draft#Sh#Umass#Elc
chatsports.com

Why the New York Rangers should acquire a top-six forward

The New York Rangers need to make the playoffs this season. Mika Zibanejad has said it outright, others have hinted at it, fans have demanded it. It’s time to get back into the playoffs. In David Quinn and Jeff Gorton’s final year with the team, New York dealt with some ….. unique ….. obstacles such as Zibanejad being a ghost for the first half of the season, Artemi Panarin missing time due to a conflict with the Russian government, and Igor Shesterkin getting injured. Any time you have Keith Kinkaid playing valuable games, you’re in trouble.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers to retire Henrik Lundqvist’s #30 on Jan. 28

Henrik Lundkvist will get his well-earned day at Madison Square Garden. The New York Rangers announced on Monday afternoon that they will put his number 30 into the rafters on Jan. 28. That game is against the Minnesota Wild where the King’s close friend, Mats Zuccarello, is a member of the team.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Rangers make three more cuts: Reunanen sent down to Hartford

And then there were 42. The New York Rangers just announced that forwards Tanner Fritz and Austin Rueschhoff and Tarmo Reunanen have been sent down to the AHL, which leaves 42 players on the Blueshirts’ training camp roster. This news comes just a day after the team cut prospects Matt...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Open Thread - Preseason Game #1

The New York Rangers return to action this evening as they take on the New York Islanders in the first game of the preseason schedule. The Rangers will be going with a bit of a split lineup tonight with the likes of Alexis Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Vitali Kravtsov, Filip Chytil, Adam Fox, and Nils Lundkvist headlining the roster.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

5 Takeaways from the New York Islanders Preseason Win Over Rangers

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders opened the preseason with a 4-0 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston each scored in the win, and Ilya Sorokin and Jakub Skarek split time in net. The game was...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: New York Rangers

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
NHL

Benjamin Moore Named Official Paint Partner of the New York Rangers

Benjamin Moore Becomes Rangers In-Game Helmet Sponsor Through Multi-Year Deal. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a marketing partnership with Benjamin Moore, naming North America's favorite paint, color and coatings brand, the Official Paint Partner of the New York Rangers. As part of the partnership, Benjamin Moore becomes the Rangers in-game helmet sponsor beginning with the 2021-22 NHL Season and will have an in-ice logo position during all Rangers games at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, four colors representing the Rangers palette will be added to the Benjamin Moore Sports Collection.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers playing with experimental lines for next two preseason games

The New York Rangers will be taking on the NJ Devils tonight and the Boston Bruins tomorrow. Head coach Gerard Gallant told the media that these next two games will be about experimenting with some different line combinations and defense pairs. Then in the final two preseason games, we will...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy