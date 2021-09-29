CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Britney: Dad tossed as conservator

KABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — Britney Spears’ father is no longer her conservator. Multiple reports say a judge removed Jamie Spears from the pop star’s conservatorship on Wednesday. Now, certified public accountant John Zabel will take over through the end of the year and Jodi Montgomery will stay on as Spears’ personal conservator. TMZ reports during Wednesday’s hearing, Jamie’s lawyer requested the conservatorship end today after thirteen years. However, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart asked for the legal guardianship to end in 30 to 45 days.

