Deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of Jethro Tull’s 1970 album ‘Benefit’ due out in November

Both albums will be available individually and as a bundle. The first two Pretenders albums are getting the deluxe treatment this fall in honor of the 40th anniversary of the band’s sophomore album. Curated by Chrissie Hynde, Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) and Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) will be released on November 5th as two individual 12×12 3 CD deluxe editions. Each set contains a high-quality book featuring a myriad of rare, unseen photos plus new liner notes from acclaimed music journalist Will Hodgkinson. Both sets include the original album fully remastered by Chris Thomas, alongside demos, rarities and many live performances. Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) features BBC sessions on The Kid Jensen Show, as well as performances at The Paris Theatre, London and Paradise Theater, Boston. Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) showcases the band’s high-octane live performances from Central Park, New York City and their performance at The Santa Monica Civic.
