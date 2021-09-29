Pee Wee Ellis 1941–2021

This year's edition took a more downtown direction than usual (literally), featuring Christian McBride, Billy Hart, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Emmet Cohen, and many more. Like most live music events, the Montclair Jazz Festival was forced to do things a little differently this year. Normally, this free outdoor fest in Montclair, New Jersey—produced by Jazz House Kids, a community education program run by Melissa Walker and her husband Christian McBride—would be held in a local park in mid-August. For 2021, it was moved to September and two stages on the streets of downtown Montclair, as the culmination of a summer-long concert series at various locations around town featuring such artists as Dave Stryker, Lauren Sevian, and Ingrid Jensen. Performers for this one-day grand finale, named the Downtown Jamboree, included Billy Hart, Alicia Olatuja, Emmet Cohen, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Camille Thurman, brothers Zaccai and Luques Curtis, the Baylor Project, the Jazz House Collective led by Nathan Eklund, and of course Mr. McBride himself with an all-star band featuring Mike Stern and Chris Potter.

