BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The chief medical officer of Butler Health System is sending a message about the toll that coronavirus continues to take on his workers and the community. “Taking care of a very sick, a hospitalized COVID patient is a tremendous amount of work,” said Dr. Dave Rottinghaus, the CMO of Butler Health System. Dr. Rottinghaus said what’s happening at Butler Health System is happening around the region and country: There’s a significant staffing shortage. “We think some people decided to leave the bedside for that reason. Other people took an early retirement and other folks just have...

BUTLER, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO