Ultron Makes a Huge Comeback in 'What If...?', but His Voice Sounds Slightly Different

 6 days ago
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of What If...?. Another week down, one more week to go in Season 1 of What If…? and everything is coming to a climax. Marvel’s animated multiversal saga has ditched its anthology format and switched to a throughline in which Ultron succeeds in annihilating the universe. And from the end of Episode 8, it looks like Ultron’s next task is to annihilate the multiverse, all in the name of “peace.”

Den of Geek

What If…? Episode 8 Review: A Very Ultron Apocalypse

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? episode 8. Episode 8 of Marvel’s What If…?, entitled ‘What if… Ultron Won?’, housed some of the best animated sequences of the series so far. We’ve seen some great stuff from the show’s animation team to date, but they really had a chance to flaunt some incredible visuals in this one by keeping the central story fairly simple and the cast of characters small.
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

What If…? Episode 8 | The Age of Ultron is Here! (Review)

In the latest episode of What If…? The Watcher ponders the question; What If Ultron Won? The premise sets up a dark and intriguing reality expanding on a villain we haven’t see in half a decade. It delivers. SPOILER WARNING. This new reality is born when Ultron achieves his goal...
TV SERIES
Inverse

What If “Ultron Won” finally settles a classic Avengers debate

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, some Marvel fans were convinced that Ultron would return in the aftermath of Thanos’ destruction. That obviously didn’t happen, but in What If...? Episode 8, those fans finally got their wish — sort of. Here’s how What If... Ultron Won wades into a...
TV SERIES
