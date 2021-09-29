Ultron Makes a Huge Comeback in 'What If...?', but His Voice Sounds Slightly Different

Ultron had the Infinity Stones in the latest episode of What If…? People probably weren't expecting the Avengers villain to turn up in this week's installment. You can bet even fewer thought they would see Vision be at the heart of the machine. But, What If is a place for the more fantastical elements of the MCU. So, it all really checks out. "What If Thor Was An Only Child" ended up being an entertaining episode, but the stakes got raised out of nowhere near the end there. With the God of Thunder learning a valuable lesson with the help of Captain Marvel. But, Ultron will now be wreaking havoc on that particular reality. (Maybe this Thor goes for the head off the rip? But, judging by his demeanor in this episode, probably not.) At any rate, fans got an unexpected addition in an episode that a lot of people had some curiosity about. Check out some of the best posts down below:

