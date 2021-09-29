CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Green Bridge fate to be decided Oct. 4

By ERIC VANSICKLE news@waverlynewspapers.com
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than six years after its closure due to structural integrity issues, the fate of the Third Avenue Southeast Bridge will be sealed following a public hearing Monday night during the Waverly City Council meeting. That is — unlike all other plans since WHKS & Co. ordered shutting it down...

