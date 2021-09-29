CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Barks and Brews

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingman resident Alexis Dupree has dedicated and volunteered her time to create an event called Barks and Brews that is held once a month at Black Bridge Brewery in downtown Kingman. The ultimate goal of this monthly event is to showcase our furry friends that are looking for a forever home. Each month Alexis organizes to bring adoptable shelter dogs from Mohave County Animal Shelter to Black Bridge Brewery. Patrons are encouraged to walk a dog in need and you can receive a discount on your drink.

