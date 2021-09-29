CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Have the Land for New Stadium

Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears on Wednesday announced the purchase of the Arlington Park racetrack land in Arlington Heights, Ill. In confirming a Tuesday night story by The Athletic that they'd signed the agreement, the Bears were vague on the exact nature of their plans, although it's presumed they'll try to build a modern stadium with a retractable roof. It was described as more of a second step to something big.

Chicago Bears' stadium standoff could be a lose-lose for Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO — Die-hard Chicago Bears fan Mayor Lori Lightfoot must be sympathizing with rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ tough day in Cleveland: flee Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, only to get knocked to the ground — again — by Jadeveon Clowney. The mayor faces a similarly intimidating set of obstacles in...
Mayor of Palatine: ‘NFL franchises own their own stadiums, this will put the Bears into the stratosphere’

Mayor of Palatine, and former Chicago Bear, Jim Schwantz joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the Chicago Bears’ announcement of signing a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs Inc. for the 326-acre Arlington Park property in suburban Arlington Heights. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
How serious are Bears about moving after buying new land?

Early Wednesday morning — or late Tuesday night, depending on which coast you are on — the Chicago Bears announced in a statement they purchased land in Arlington Heights, Ill., with the expectation of building a new stadium and moving to the suburb north of Chicago. The news isn’t exactly...
Bears' stadium deal is 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

“Hand me a hammer Ted.” “Hang on let me finish drilling a hole to put this beam into place, George.”. That is probably what fans are imagining after news broke late Wednesday evening that the moribund NFL franchise better known as the Chicago Bears reached an agreement with Churchill Downs Inc. to sell the 326-acre property that is home to Arlington International Racecourse to the McCaskey family.
The Chicago Bears Stadium Game Has Started

Leverage, that is what the Bears owners have. The business of the National Football League’s McCaskey family-owned Chicago Bears franchise has gotten a little more interesting. The Bears franchise has an agreement to buy the Arlington Park racetrack land parcel from the Churchill Downs’ business arm for $197.2 million. The Arlington Heights, Illinois property has more than enough room for not only a stadium but a business village as well complete with housing, retail and office space. But the Bears-Churchill Downs agreement is not set in stone. The purchase and sales agreement needs to be signed. The present Bears-city of Chicago Soldier Field deal ends in 2033. Should the Bears franchise owners decide to stay in the city, the Churchill Downs property is great leverage in talks with Chicago to get a better Chicago stadium deal. There is no way the Bears ownership is leaving the Chicago area so it will be the classic stadium leverage game, in this case how can the city of Chicago give Bears ownership a better deal than what the Bears could have available in Arlington Heights.
Scott Reeder: Don't be surprised when Bears ask for stadium subsidies

Rich people own professional sports teams and for some reason politicians just can’t resist shoveling cash their way. My first exposure to this concept came on June 30, 1988, a few minutes before midnight. I was following Gov. James R. Thompson at a dead run, charging from the Senate chambers to the House in the Illinois Capitol.
U.S. Bank Stadium Unveils New Foods

We are two days away from the Minnesota Vikings' first home opener in two years, with people in the stands. During a year without fans in the stand, the team made safety a priority for everyone entering U.S. Bank Stadium.
