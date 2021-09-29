The Fall 2021 Anime Season Is Nearly Upon Us, and the Lineup Is Intense

Watching the trailer definitely makes it feel as though the transition from season three to season four of Stranger Things is going to be like switching gears without the benefit of pressing the clutch. For those of you that are too young to remember driving a manual transmission automobile that might not make sense, but that’s okay. In the trailer that’s been released, we’re introduced to the Creels and the Creel house, which apparently is the sight of Upside Down activity that the Creels had no knowledge of, otherwise it’s fair to say that they might have turned around and never come back. But as the lights flicker and the radio signal flutters a bit, it’s obvious that the family notices the strange happenings, but in true horror fashion, they do absolutely nothing except look around and wonder what the hell is going on. One would think that an eviscerated rabbit lying stiff in the front yard would be enough to make them think that something was wrong, but the image of the two kids lying still, possibly dead, as their father stands in front of the door is definitely ominous.

