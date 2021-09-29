CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fall 2021 Anime Season Is Nearly Upon Us, and the Lineup Is Intense

Distractify
Distractify
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the season of fall finally upon us, there's far more to look forward to than just leaves changing color, sweater weather, and pumpkin spice everything. It's also time to usher in a whole slew of new anime shows for the fall 2021 anime season!. Article continues below advertisement. Between...

www.distractify.com

bagogames.com

Crunchyroll Announces Fall Anime Slate

Crunchyroll recently announced nearly 30 series as part of the upcoming anime season including Platinum End, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, SAKUGAN and the Crunchyroll Original series High Guardian Spice. New Titles. Hot titles streaming on Crunchyroll this season include:. Blade Runner: Black Lotus – A Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Original....
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Demon Slayer Season 2 Part of Crunchyroll Fall 2021 Lineup?

There is little doubt that fans are already expecting Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 to premiere next month. But why is the anime not listed in Crunchyroll's Fall 2021 lineup? Will the second season be announced as part of the lineup later this week?. Crunchyroll has just unveiled...
COMICS
cgmagonline.com

Crunchyroll Releases Spicy New Fall Anime 2021 Lineup

Three new Crunchyroll original anime series are joining this year’s Fall anime season. Hot anime summer is over! The time for Fall anime is here now. Crunchyroll highlighted six trending series to keep on your watchlist as the weather gets cold, and you’re dreading the impending winter chill. Let’s not get too glum because the anime series streaming will kindle a fire in your soul.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

Funimation Reveals Their Fall Slate of Anime

It’s fall and Funimation recently revealed their new slate of anime for the season. The season features 20 anime titles such as the continuation of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and new series like The Vampire Dies in No Time. There’s a lot to look forward to. What has you most excited?
COMICS
