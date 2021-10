The Assembly of the Republic has debated four bills aimed at prohibiting gambling advertising during the day. The four bills debated in the Assembly of the Republic – by the Left Bloc, PCP, PAN and by the non-registered deputy Cristina Rodrigues – all suggest the ban on advertising of gambling and betting between 07:00 and 22:30, similar to the rules regarding alcoholic beverages, with the Left Bloc also calling for the end of advertising about instant lotteries, in reference to scratch cards.

